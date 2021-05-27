WATCH: Kathryn, Liza have cute reactions to Riva Quenery's pregnancy

MANILA -- Riva Quenery shared the reactions of her friends, including Kapamilya stars Kathryn Bernardo and Liza Soberano, in her latest vlog titled "Telling My Friends I'm Pregnant," which she uploaded on Wednesday.

"No you're kidding? Prank ba 'to?. Alam mo kinakabahan talaga ako nung sinabi mo. Sabi ko, 'Ipa-prank ba ako nito?' Ilang buwan ka na?" Soberano asked Quenery, who replied: "Five."

Quenery also told Soberano that she's already pregnant when she tested positive for COVID-19 last March.

"Oh, my God, I'm so happy for you. Oh my God, are you serious? Wait lang hindi to prank ha? ... I'm so happy, I am so excited for you," said Soberano, who also encouraged Quenery not to be afraid when she gives birth.

Soberano and Quenery worked together on the ABS-CBN series "Make It With You."



For her part, Bernardo was also surprised when she heard the good news.

Bernardo and Quenery worked together in the online series "The House Arrest of Us." In the series, Quenery's character Abi got pregnant.

"What?! This is a prank, guys. ... Totoo? ... Oh my God. ... Tinotoo mo 'yung role mo ha?" Bernardo said.

"Yung pinaka-major diyan 'yung sa parents, tapos okay sa kanila, okay sa inyo. That's nice, okay 'yan. Congratulations!" Bernardo told Quenery.

Before the video ended, Quenery thanked all her friends for being supportive.



A week ago, Quenery announced her pregnancy on her YouTube channel. She also posted a photo of her and partner Vern Ong with a sonogram of their child on Instagram.