Ronnie Liang is now a licensed private pilot

MANILA -- OPM singer Ronnie Liang took to social media to share that he has reached a new milestone in his career as a pilot.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Liang shared that he finally received his Private Pilot License (PPL).

"Finally, I’ve gotten my license as a Pilot (PPL) after countless sleepless nights of studying and a multitude of flying hours of training. My childhood dream when I was in 4th grade has now materialized," Liang wrote.

"I went confidently in the direction of my dreams and now it's here -- it's a reality!"

Liang started to take flying lessons in October 2018. In 2019, the singer had his first solo flight in Subic.

Liang also underwent military training at the Armor “Pambato” Division in Tarlac. He took the Mechanized Infantry Operations Training course to further his knowledge about addressing conventional and external threats. Liang earned the rank of second lieutenant after his graduation in February 2020.