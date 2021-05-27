Rabiya Mateo on photo with 'PBB' alum Andre Brouillette: 'No malice'

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo on Thursday cleared speculations about her and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Andre Brouillette.

The two fanned rumors among their followers on Wednesday, after social media updates showed them spending time together in Los Angeles.

In her Instagram Stories post, Mateo said she reposted Brouillette's snap sharing lunch with her, and another companion. In her post, Mateo used the hashtags #Friends #Workmates #NoMalice #Empire #Mercator and #ImNotAvailable.

Mateo has been in the US since late April for the Miss Universe pageant, where she finished in the top 21; while Brouillette recently returned there after his stint in local showbiz.

On May 7, Brouillette also posted a photo of him with Mateo, accompanied by another friend.

Brouillette’s Instagram post on Wednesday with Mateo sparked questions among his followers about his ties with the beauty queen, with several teasing they appeared to be a good match.



Brouillette has yet to address the comments.

Incidentally, Mateo’s relationship with her known boyfriend of six years, Neil Salvacion, became the subject of rumors this week, after the latter removed photos of him with the Iloilo City pride from his Instagram page.

Brouillette is single, having announced his separation from actress-model Lou Yanong, his fellow “Pinoy Big Brother” graduate, in February.

Mateo and Brouillette have a common mentor. Brouillette is part of Mercator Talent Agency, which was founded by Jonas Gaffud, the creative director of Miss Universe Philippines organization.

