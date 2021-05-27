Mombod? Ellen Adarna posts steamy photo showing result of fitness regimen

MANILA — #Mombod, at least for sexy actress Ellen Adarna, is a hashtag to go with expressing confidence that mothers like her can remain physically fit.

On Instagram, Adarna shared a selfie of her in her underwear, captioned, “#mombod.”

She also uploaded a clip where she is seen posing in front of the bathroom mirror,

Adarna is a first-time mother to two-year-old Elias, her son with her former partner, actor John Lloyd Cruz.

Adarna’s toned figure is the result of her strict fitness regimen, going by her regular updates of her workout routine on social media.

Formerly, Adarna was a boxing enthusiast, but has opted, post-partum, for jump rope workout, including “rope flow.”

In the past two months, those workout sessions increasingly started to include Derek Ramsay, her boyfriend of three months and now-fiancé.

