EXO, Twice and other K-pop acts dropping new music in June

Monsta X is scheduled to make its comeback on the first day of June. Photo: Twitter/@OfficialMonstaX

South Korea’s idol music scene will see a feverish June as a number of high-profile groups are set to release new albums.

May has been quite a treat for K-pop fans after several top acts — such as BTS, NCT Dream and Taemin — dropped new music, but more popular artists from the scene are poised to make their comeback next month.

Kicking off the slew of releases on June 1 are Monsta X, Starship Entertainment’s 6-piece boy group, and B.I, former leader of YG Entertainment’s iKON.

Monsta X will return with its ninth mini album, “One Of A Kind,” while B.I will release his first studio album “Waterfall.”

On June 2, Mamamoo, a 4-piece girl group known for its strong vocal performances, will come out with its 11th mini album “WAW,” which succeeds November’s “Travel.”

Vocal powerhouse Mamamoo is set to release new music on June 2. Photo: Twitter/@RBW_MAMAMOO

“WAW,” which stands for “Where Are We,” is also the name of the quartet’s project commemorating its seventh anniversary this year.

EXO, another top boy group, is set to make a comeback on June 7 with the special album “Don’t Fight the Feeling,” which marks the group’s first music release in 18 months.

The band’s members promoted mainly through solo and sub-units in 2020 as the other boys entered the South Korean military for their mandatory service.

On the same day, former Wanna One member Ha Sungwoon will release his fifth mini album “Sneakers,” while idol rock band N.Flying will drop its first full-length album “Man on the Moon,” fronted by the title track “Moonshot.”

Twice, often dubbed as the new ‘Nation’s Girl Group,’ will release its 10th mini album ‘Taste of Love’ on June 11. Photo: Twitter/@JYPETWICE

Girl group Twice will unveil on June 9 the music video for the title track off “Taste of Love,” its 10th mini album. The record, meanwhile, is scheduled for release on June 11.

On June 15, GOT7’s Thai singer-rapper BamBam will drop the mini album “Ribbon,” his first comeback after leaving his long-time agency JYP Entertainment.

Boy band Seventeen is set to make a comeback on June 18 with its eighth mini album “Your Choice.”

GHOST9 and WEi, boy groups that debuted in late 2020, are also scheduled to make their comebacks on June 3 and 9, respectively.

Brave Girls, the decade-old girl group that gained success earlier this year after going viral, is also reportedly set to release new music in June but its agency has yet to give an exact date.

K-pop has been one of South Korea’s most successful cultural exports and is a key component of the “Korean Wave” that has swept Asia and beyond over the last two decades.

In recent years, there’s been a renewed interest in K-pop in the United States with the success of groups such as BTS and Blackpink.

