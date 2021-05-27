‘Huwag kang aangkas!’ Paolo Contis entrusted with late friend Jamir Garcia’s motorbike

MANILA — “Huwag kang aangkas sa likod!”

This was actor Paolo Contis’ playful remark, as he shared this week having been entrusted with the motorbike of the late Slapshock vocalist Jamir Garcia, his close friend.

On Instagram, Contis shared a photos of him and Garcia riding the same bike.

“This was my kumpare’s toy,” Contis wrote in the caption. “And now, nasa akin na siya. Thank you @mommy_jaya at sa akin mo ito pinag katiwala. Aalagaan ko to promise!”

Jaya Crisostomo was Garcia’s partner until he died in November 2020.

“Bro, sayang hindi natin nagawang mag ride ng magkasama,” Contis added. “Pakiusap ko lang sana sayo, huwag kang aangkas sa likod ko pag gamit ko tong motor ha! [laughing emojis] Miss you brotha!”

Contis was a known close friend of Garcia.

The actor’s daughter with his wife LJ Reyes, Summer, had Garcia as one of her godparents during her 2019 baptism.

