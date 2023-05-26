Zsa Zsa Padilla wants to return to concert scene

MANILA -- Actress Zsa Zsa Padilla, who is turning a year older on Sunday, May 28, hopes to return to the concert scene.

Padilla talked about her plans as she guested in "Magandang Buhay" on Friday to celebrate her birthday.

"Desire ko talaga bumalik sa concert, lakasan lang ng loob. At gusto ko sana makapag-record ulit," she said.

Now in her late '50s, Padilla said just wants to look good on stage.

"I'm not thinking of I want to be sexy on stage, I want to look presentable. Hindi na namin 'yon desirte na 'oh ang sexy, sexy mo.' Na-wi-weird-an na ako roon, kasi hindi ko na desire 'yon. Siyempre kapag bata ka gusto mo talaga maging sexy. I just want to look good for myself," Padilla said.

Love life

Aside from her steady career, Padilla is also happy with her love life. Padilla is in a relationship with architect Conrad Onglao for nine years.

"I think we're friends more than anything," Padilla said.

"We are do things together. In the morning, we wake up practically the same time, we play the same sports, we travel together. I think you have to do things together as a couple," added Onglao who surprised Padilla in the "Magandang Buhay" studio.

The two admitted that there will always be challenges in a relationship. Back in 2016, the two even called off their engagement, but ater five months, they reconciled.

Before her relationship with Onglao, Padilla was the late Dolphy's long-time partner.

In the morning show, Dolphy's son Eric Quizon also surprised Padilla, saying their family's connection with Padilla will always be there.

"Paano mapuputol 'yon eh Quizon yan," Quizon stressed. "Hindi ba nga Quizon naman ito? So paano mawawala ang connection?"

The Quizon family and Padilla are now gearing up to open Dolphy's museum.

Dolphy, or Rodolfo Vera Quizon Sr. in real life, died on July 10, 2012 after a five-year battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 83. Padilla and Dolphy have one child, Zia, as well as an adopted daughter, Nicole Quizon.

Currently, Padilla is set to star in the upcoming international psychological thriller "Cattleya Killer" with Arjo Atayde as the lead star.

She is also one of the star artists of ABS-CBN variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."