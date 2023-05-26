Showtime’s Imogen Cantong drops debut single ‘Da Da Da’

Photo from ABS-CBN

MANILA – “It’s Showtime!” has found a new gem in its kiddie panel.

Six-year-old Imogen Cantong of the noontime show’s “Batang Cute-po” has released her debut track “Da Da Da” that highlights the unique joys of Filipino childhood.

The upbeat track was inspired by the melody Imogen used to sing when she was only two years old.

Her parents Rey and Kaye Cantong of the band Six Part Invention composed and produced the song, which looks back on the fun memories of a happy childhood.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Yung ‘Da Da Da’ po for me ay para sa mga babies na hindi pa nakakapagsalita. I composed it for them po. Ang meaning po ay parang nagyayaya [na makisaya sa awitin],” said Cantong.

Aside from being a resident panel member for "It's Showtime's" “Isip Bata” segment and being one of the featured singers in Jamie Rivera’s “3-in-1” song, Imogen is also a performer who has passion for singing and dancing.

Due to her parents' musical career, she took interest in singing and dancing at a young age. She enjoys performing at school programs that help her hone her confidence as well.

“When I was two years old po lagi ako nagwa-watch ng music videos then lagi ko po sila ginagaya. Also nakikita ko po parents ko na nagpe-perform kaya nagustuhan ko na rin po mag-perform,” Imogen continued.

She looks up to various local and international artists such as Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Sarah Geronimo, Blackpink, Ariana Grande, and, of course, her parents’ band Six Part Invention.