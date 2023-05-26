Romnick Sarmenta thankful for new roles after Summer MMFF win

Romnick Sarmenta. Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment.

MANILA — After his Best Actor win in the recently concluded Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) for his performance in "About Us But Not About Us," Romnick Sarmenta is thankful for his new roles with the Kapamilya network.

In a press conference for the series "Unbreak My Heart" on Thursday, Sarmenta said his win is proof that he is still thriving in the industry.

"Gusto kong sabihin na malaking bagay 'yung nakita nila sa pagkakapanalo (ko). Hanggang ngayon hindi ko pa rin maintindihan kung ba't ako nanalo pero maraming salamat. Part 'yun para maalala ng iba na nagtatrabaho pa pala siya kasi karamihan ng nasa generation namin medyo 'di ganoon ka-active so may question lagi na does he still accept work," Sarmenta said.

"There was a time rin na hindi ako tumatanggap ng trabaho. I guess when you keep saying no often enough, they start thinking hindi na siya interesado. When people see your work, pwede pa pala. It would be great it's better to say, every year is our year if we're willing to work, we're willing to put on and apply ourselves and hopefully everybody notices that kahit hindi mo itanong," he added.

The actor expressed his gratitude for the continued trust, especially with the collaboration between GMA and ABS-CBN for "Unbreak My Heart."

"I am grateful because I think television is supposed to be collaborative and seeing a project like this take place just fills my heart with joy, old school ako eh, thank you for having me," he said.

Sarmenta is also in the iWantTFC series "Teen Clash" and will star in the drama series "Drag You and Me."

"Unbreak My Heart," directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu, will air starting Monday, May 29, on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies at 9:35 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, 11:25 p.m. on GTV, and it is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC. It will also stream 48 hours before its TV broadcast on Viu beginning May 27.

