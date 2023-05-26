MANILA – The upcoming concert of Kuh Ledesma with her daughter Isabella "Izzy" Gonzalez on Saturday, May 27, has been rescheduled to June 3 due to super typhoon Mawar.

According to state weather bureau PAGASA, Mawar slightly intensified as it moved over the Philippine Sea on Friday morning. Mawar will be given the local name "Betty" once it enters the Philippine area of responsibility.

The post-Mother's Day concert "Songs for a Mother’s Heart" will still be held at Hacienda Isabella in Indang, Cavite.

In her social media post, Ledesma said that safety is their outmost priority.

"Your well-being is our top priority, and we want everyone to be safe and sound. That's why, we've decided to move the #SongsForAMothersHeart concert originally scheduled May 27, 2023 to June 3, 2023 in light of Storm Betty's arrival. This way, we can ensure a worry-free, fun, and unforgettable #KuhLGetaway for all," Ledesma captioned her Instagram post.

Ledesma and her daughter are expected to perform songs that will encourage audiences to reminisce about their moms.

Ledesma is known for recording the classic song "Ugoy ng Duyan," a song about mothers.

Joining Ledesma and Gonzalez in celebrating moms are fellow artists Mitch Valdes and Carla Martinez as guest performers.

Related video: