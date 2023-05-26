MANILA -- Actor-singer KD Estrada on Friday released his latest single "Love Led Us Here" on on various streaming music platforms.

The lyric video for the more than three-minute feel-good track was also uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

Last year, Estrada released two songs with his on-screen partner Alexa Ilacad -- "When I See You Again" and "Misteryo."

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates also worked together in the series "Run To Me" and the musical "Walang Aray."

They are set to star in the upcoming series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

