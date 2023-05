Kapuso actors thank Kapamilya stars for welcoming them in 'Unbreak My Heart'

Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment.

MANILA — Kapuso star Gabbi Garcia thanked Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia for their welcoming spirit during the taping of "Unbreak My Heart" abroad.

Gabbi praised Joshua as a finer actor, adding that he is comfortable to work with during their scenes.

"Josh and I know each other before this project kasi nagkakasama-sama na kami sa mga iba't ibang gatherings with our friends. Kumportable na kami sa isa't isa prior to this project and mas nakilala pa namin 'yung isa't isa when we did this project," the Kapuso actress said.

"Kailan pa ba nating i-rate eh alam naman natin kung gaano kagaling si Joshua Garcia. Hindi na nating kailangan sabihin kung ano'ng rating kasi wala na siyang kailangang patunayan. Magaling na siyang aktor," she added.

"I learned a lot from Joshua every single day and I thank you for that, salamat. Josh is very respectful and maalagain na leading man sa 'min ni Ate Jodi. Very, very sincere and he makes sure that you're comfortable in every scene. "

In response, Joshua said: "Magaan siyang katrabaho, siya 'yung masasabi ko na feeling ko close pa rin kami pagkatapos nitong show, magkaibigan pa rin kami. Magaan siya kasi nakakapag-open up ako sa kanya."

"Nag-shoot kami abroad, malayo kami sa Pilipinas, siyempre, hindi mo rin maiwasan na ma-miss 'yung pamilya mo. Gabbi and Ate Jodi, sila 'yung andiyan para makinig ng mga kung anu-anong istorya ko. As an actor, sobrang giving and professional sila, maalaga siya, sobra," he said.

Gabbi also shared how grateful she is to work with Sta. Maria, whom she described as a generous actress.

"I'm really, really honored to work with two brilliant actors. I learned a lot from them. Lagi-lagi ko pong sinasabi 'yan. Everyday is a new learning day for me. Every taping day is a new taping day for me. I'm really grateful because they're such giving actors. They're such generous actors. Hindi ako naka-feel ng intimidation, lalo na kay Ate Jodi," she said.

"Actually, at first, kinakabahan akong maka-work ka (Jodi), kasi siyempre you're an award-winning actress and I haven't met you ever. God is just so good that He's leading me to the right people to work with and Ate Jodi is one of them. I'm just really honored to work with them."

Kapuso actors Maey Bautista and Will Ashley also expressed their gratitude to work with Kapamilya stars.

"Sa totoo lang po hindi ako kinabahan kasi ang batayan ko po kasi ng pagiging isang tao is how you look the person, 'yun po talaga 'yung napadama sa 'kin ni Jodi. It's how you make me feel. Sa bawat eksena natin, talagang nagpapasalamat talaga ako," Bautista said.

"Sobrang happy ako kasi hindi ko na-feel na ma-OP ako sa kanila eh, kumbaga, tinanggap nila ako kahit na magkaibang network. Na-feel ko na belong talaga ako sa family. Happy ako roon and marami akong natutunan sa kanila," Ashley added.

Directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu, "Unbreak My Heart" will air starting Monday, May 29, on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies at 9:35 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, 11:25 p.m. on GTV, and it is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC. It will also stream 48 hours before its TV broadcast on Viu beginning May 27.

