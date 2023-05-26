Joshua Garcia still open to work with Julia Barretto

Photo from Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto's Instagram accounts.

MANILA — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia said Thursday that he is still open to work with his ex-girlfriend Julia Barretto.

"Kung meron man, siya 'yung unang pumapasok sa isip ko ngayon," he told reporters.

Garcia also expressed his support for Barretto's relationship with Gerald Anderson but admitted that they are no longer in touch with each other.

"Kung saan sila masaya, support ako roon. Medyo matagal na rin kaming hindi nag-uusap. After pandemic, parang separate ways na rin kami ngayon eh," he said.

Acoording to ac report from Pep, Garcia was offered a project without a leading lady yet and he thought that Barretto would be a perfect fit for the character.

“Sabi ko sa mga bossing namin, kasi parang okay, secret lang natin ito, may project na hinahain sa akin and they can’t find a partner for me," he was quoted as saying in the report.

“And then, unang pumasok sa isip ko na bagay dun sa karakter si Julia pero 'yung usapan, hindi ko alam kung anong nangyayari, pero sana, payagan ng management si Julia."

in the meantime, Garcia stressed that he wants to focus on work.

"Masaya ako ngayon, in love ako sa trabaho ko ngayon. Very in love. Just working on myself," he said.

Garcia and Barretto co-starred in a teleserye and five films starting in 2016. They broke up in 2019 signaling the end of not only their real-life relationship, but also their love team.

The last time the two worked together was in February 2021 when they starred in the music video of Moira dela Torre’s “Paubaya.”

