Jayda thankful for support of parents in acting career

MANILA — Jayda Avanzado, the daughter of celebrity couple Dingdong Avanzado and Jessa Zaragoza, is grateful for the support of her parents in her acting career.

"I would say, especially in terms of my career po, I would say na I'm very thankful na napaka-supportive ng mga magulang ko po. They give me the freedom to make my own decisions when it comes to my career," Avanzado said during a media conference ahead of the finale of her series "Teen Clash."

Avanzado also denied that they are "stage parents."

"Assumption po ng maraming tao na baka stage parents po sila but sobrang malayo po sa assumption na 'yun," she said.

"Nandun lang po talaga sila para gabayan ako pero at the end of the day, they tell me that it's your career and at the end of the day, ikaw naman talaga 'yung haharap sa tao and you're doing this, you chose this, what you do for your career, and at the end of the day, they just really wanna support me," she added.

"They're really cool po, really understanding kasi dahil nga po kasama rin po sila sa industriyang to, sobrang mas maintindihin po sila sa mga showbiz things."

Based on the Wattpad novel by Ilyn Anne Danganan, the school-set “Teen Clash” stars Avanzado along with Aljon Mendoza and Markus Paterson.

“Teen Clash” is helmed by Gino M. Santos, the director behind the movies “Love Me Tomorrow” and “Ex with Benefits,” among others.

Black Sheep’s adaptation of “Teen Clash” follows the massive success of another ABS-CBN series based on a Wattpad novel, “He’s Into Her,” starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

All episode of “Teen Clash” are available on iWantTFC.

