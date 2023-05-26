Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment.

MANILA — For actress Jodi Sta. Maria, the airing of the upcoming teleserye "Unbreak My Heart" signals the end of the heated rivalry between media giants ABS-CBN and GMA 7.

In a press conference, Sta. Maria also said the collaboration seeks to give more opportunities for people in the industry.

"Many years ago po kasi, no one thought, not even in their wildest dreams that this moment right here will be possible. Before kasi ABS-CBN and GMA were rivals, competitors for ratings, for audience share. But now nagbago 'yun," Sta. Maria said.

"We are no longer rivals but we are here today as collaborators and partners with goals and that is to provide more opportunities for the people in the industry that we have grown to love and to give our audience, to provide them with quality entertainment," she added.

Sta. Maria added that viewers would also benefit as they have produced quality content that they will enjoy.

"I feel grateful, honored, and blessed to be part of this project and I would like to thank everyone who made this beautiful impossibility possible, to ABS-CBN, GMA, and to Viu who will provide us with a streaming platform, strengthening and showcasing, Filipino talent worldwide," she said.

"I think it's the end of rivalry, really. I mean now we can share artists and talents and everyone is just given the opportunity to work. It's really more job opportunities for this industry that we have grown to love. Bukod din po sa aming mga artista at mga tao na parte ng industriya siyempre and pinakamabe-benifit sa partnership na 'to ay ang ating manonood."

"Unbreak My Heart" continues ABS-CBN and GMA's groundbreaking partnership last year, when the Kapuso network started to air Star Cinema films.

The series, directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu, will air starting Monday, May 29, on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies at 9:35 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, 11:25 p.m. on GTV, and it is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC. It will also stream 48 hours before its TV broadcast on Viu beginning May 27.

