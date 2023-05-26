MANILA – Cameras have started rolling for “A Very Good Girl,” the upcoming Star Cinema movie starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon.

Based on Star Cinema and Bernardo's social media posts, they have already started filming on Thursday.

"Goodness starts rolling today.," Star Cinema posted on Instagram.

Cameras start rolling for new Kathryn Bernardo, Dolly de Leon film. Screen grab: Instagram/@bernardokath

Bernardo herself announced last March that she will be doing "A Very Good Girl" de Leon, as well as the historical film "Elena 1944."

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Marionne Dominique Mancol, "A Very Good Girl" will have Carmi Raymundo as creative manager and Daniel Saniana as creative supervisor.

According to Bernardo, the film will be released in cinemas later this year.

She also said that it's an honor for her to work with De Leon and that it is a "big leap" for her as an actress.

De Leon, meanwhile, also expressed her excitement to work with Bernardo in the movie, which has been described as a "dark comedy."

