MANILA -- Singer Darren Espanto, who turned 21 on Tuesday, celebrated his birthday with a blast.

Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday uploaded a video showing the highlights from Espanto's advance birthday celebration held over the weekend.

The special occasion was attended by the singer's family who flew in from Canada, as well as friends from in and out of the show business.

Present during the event were Gary Valenciano, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Vina Morales, Erik Santos, KZ Tandingan, Andrea Brillantes, Edward Barber, Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada, Enchong Dee, Kyle Echarri, Jona, Ryan Bang, Sam Cruz and Morissette Amon.

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Vice Ganda and ABS-CBN president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak were also in attendance.

"My birthday wish is for this pandemic to just be completely over and for more opportunities to come in my career and more blessings po siyempre," Espanto said.

Espanto rose to fame via “The Voice Kids” in 2014. Currently, Espanto is a mainstay of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and will star in the upcoming musical series “Lyric and Beat” with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and AC Bonifacio, among others.

