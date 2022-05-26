MANILA -- Screen veteran Tirso Cruz III and his wife, Lynn Ynchausti, marked their 41st wedding anniversary on Wednesday, May 25.

Posting a photo of them together, Cruz said they will celebrate their special day when he gets home as he is currently on a locked-in taping for ABS-CBN's long-running primetime series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Cruz also remembered their son, TJ, who passed away in November 2019 after battling cancer.

"GODly heavenly morning TJ. It's our 41st wedding anniversary today. Sayang lang I won't be able to celebrate it with your mama because I am here in Ilocos for taping," Cruz wrote on his Instagram post.

"Anyway, we'll celebrate na lang when I get home. Missing you more during special occasions like this. Love you Teej!" he added.

For her part, Ynchausti also took to social media to share story about their wedding and their renewal of vows.

"When my husband and I got married in May 25, 1981 we didn't have pictures. So we did a pictorial months or a year after, with me wearing a bridal gown and my husband wearing a Barong Tagalog (as seen in the 1st photo). Second photo was in May 25, 1986, on our 5th Anniversary, when we renewed our marriage vows officiated by the late Rev. Doy Castillo. The 3rd up to 5th photo were taken during our 25th wedding anniversary, with very few and closest friends and family members attending. In 2016, just before our 35th wedding anniversary, we prayed to the Lord for provisions so we can travel to Israel with our children and renew our marriage vows in Cana, where the Lord performed His very first miracle. Praise God, the Lord provided, so on April 19, 2016, we got married again (last 5 photos) with no other than our dear Pastor Nomer Bernardino officiating. To add, to our weddings mentioned, we still had other renewal of marriage vows, I think twice or even more, during our marriage encounter seminars and church services when the pastor would ask who would like to renew their vows," Ynchausti wrote.

"It was always fun getting married or renewing vows to the man you truly love and which was handpicked and chosen by the Lord to be your lifetime partner," she added.

