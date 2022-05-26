Sandwich drops new EP 'No Goodbyes'

Sandwich. Handout photo

MANILA — OPM band Sandwich on Thursday released its latest extended play “No Goodbyes.”

The EP includes new songs “Buhol Buhol,” “No Goodbyes,” “Curtains,” “Negatives,” and the band's latest single “You Don’t Know What You Have.”

“You Don’t Know What You Have” was written before the pandemic by Myrene Academia and Raymund Marasigan. It was recorded and mixed by Shinji Tanaka at Kodama Studio.

"The song seeks to find meaning in the time loop of daily life. Not surprisingly, it all started from a bass riff loop," it said.

The alternative rock band known is best known for hits like "Sugod," and "Betamax," among others.

The band is led by Marasigan with Diego Castillo, Mong Alcaraz, Academia, and drummer Mike Dizon has been active since 1998.

“No Goodbyes” can be streamed on all digital streaming platforms.