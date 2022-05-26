Ricci Rivero goes on trip with Andrea Brillantes to celebrate birthday

MANILA – Celebrity couple Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero are spending time together to celebrate his special day.

As seen in their respective Instagram Stories, they seem to be in an out-of-town trip with just the two of them. They both shared videos of each other driving a 4x4 in an undisclosed destination.

To mark Rivero’s special day, Brillantes posted two photos of him which she seems to have taken.

“Happy birthday. I love you,” she simple wrote in the caption.

To which, Rivero answered: “I love you.”

Rivero and Brillantes became a couple last April 9 after the basketball player asked the actress to be his girlfriend after a University of the Philippines game at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In a recent interview with Push, Brillantes said she is still excited about their relationship that she wants to protect it at all cost.

“Masaya ako at sobrang excited din kasi first time ko magkaroon ng boyfriend na mas matanda sa akin na basketball player. At first time ko din na magkaroon ng boyfriend na out sa public. Masaya at saka this time hindi ko na talaga binabasa 'yung mga comments kasi I know na madaming mga bitter, madaming may mga masasabi sa relasyon,” she said.

Despite what other people say about them, Brillantes said what’s important is they remain true to each other.

“Dun lang ako natatakot kasi first time ko nga ito na public at hindi ko pa alam masyado kung paano i-handle. Eh very clingy pa man din ako na tao. So ang daming nagsasabi masyado kaming sweet, ganyan. Pero wala, go with the flow lang ako. Masaya lang. Ang importante lang naman is totoo kami sa isa’t isa,” she said.