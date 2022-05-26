MANILA -- The remains of Susan Roces, dubbed as the “Queen of Philippine Movies,” were finally laid to rest on Thursday.

A Mass was held for the late film icon at the Heritage Park in Taguig past 9 a.m. before the funeral convoy left the chapel at around 11 a.m.

Roces’ remains were brought to her final resting place at the Manila North Cemetery by her family, led by her only daughter, Sen. Grace Poe. She was buried beside her husband and fellow film icon Fernando Poe, Jr.

Hearse carrying the coffin of Susan Roces arrived at Manila North Cemetery at 11:50 am. Interment to follow pic.twitter.com/fRk6vF6BFe — Arra Perez (@arraperezDZMM) May 26, 2022

Sen. Grace Poe and family offering prayers for Susan Roces, as she was laid to rest today at noon pic.twitter.com/mIUBsDIkv5 — Arra Perez (@arraperezDZMM) May 26, 2022

WATCH: Susan Roces laid to rest at the Manila North Cemetery pic.twitter.com/pzyLYe0ivI — Arra Perez (@arraperezDZMM) May 26, 2022

At the cemetery were some of Roces’ fans, who waited for hours just to catch a final glimpse of the late screen veteran, and take part in the final tribute for her.

Roces, whose career spanned 70 years and who had remained active until recently, passed away on the evening of May 20. She was 80.

She rose to fame in the ‘50s and went on to become the foremost leading lady of local cinema.

As a screen veteran, she remained visible on screen, most recently as the well-loved Lola Flora in the long-running ABS-CBN primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”