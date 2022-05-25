Paolo Pangilinan joins Miggy Jimenez in new queer film

Photo from Paolo Pangilinan's Instagram account.

MANILA – In a surprise appearance for the press conference of the boys' love series "Gameboys," Paolo Pangilinan confirmed that he will join Miggy Jimenez for the new queer film "Two and One."

Under The IdeaFirst Company, "Two and One" is written by Ash Malanum and directed by Ivan Andrew Payawal.

"The second I saw the first paragraph I was so so, sobrang excited," Pangilinan said as he described the script, adding that he didn't feel alone when he was introduced to the team.

"I felt at home and at peace especially siyempre ako ’yung alien doon sa group so he made it easier for me to feel the warmth and the joy."

Jimenez said: "I’m really super excited to work with Pao, super looking forward ako. Malaking bagay na ang laki ng preparation namin.

"Ang laking tulong na na-dissect namin siya (script) and I really can’t wait."

Pangilinan is known for his role as Karl in the hit boys' love series "Gaya Sa Pelikula" with Ian Pangilinan while Jimenez is a part of "Gameboys" another series of the same genre.

"Gameboys" Season 2 is now available on ABS-CBN digital venue KTX with two new episodes every week.