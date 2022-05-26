Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The music video for the song "Misteryo" of Kapamilya love team KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music on Wednesday.

The more than four-minute video featuring the tandem dubbed as KDLex was directed by Jefferson Hao.



"Misteryo" was written by Ilacad with additional lyrics from Eunice Jorge, who also produced, arranged and recorded the song.

"Misteryo” is about two people enchanted by each other and fascinated by how easy their love is. The love song narrates "something that comes as an exciting mystery to both of them."

Aside from "Misteryo," Ilacad and Estrada also released the song "When I See You Again" last February.

After their "PBB" stint, Ilacad and Estrada started to work together as a love team.

Currently, they are the stars of iWant's series "Run To Me," which is available on platform Kumu and iWantTFC.