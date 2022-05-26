Michael V pens a poem about the elections, with his artwork depicting the Philippine flag. Instagram: @michaelbitoy

MANILA — Comedian and artist Michael V shared on Thursday a poem he wrote pertaining to the result of the 2022 presidential elections and the prospect of the next one in six years, saying, “Ganyan naman ang bida sa mga pelikula, sa simula ng istorya, nagpapatalo muna.”

Titled “Sama All,” presented with his artwork depicting the Philippine flag, the poem touched on the harsh exchange of words between opposing political sides.

Michael V addressed his “kakampi” or allies, advising them to stop verbally charging, and instead look forward to the next elections.

He wrote:

Sa mga nagbabasa, basahin ninyo ng maigi;

Sa mga kakampi ko makinig kayong mabuti;

“Quiet” na lang muna kesa “Sugod!” o “Maghiganti!”

Sa susunod na eleksyon, do’n na lang tayo bumawi.

Incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo, whose supporters are called “Kakampinks” after her campaign color, lost to president-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in the elections.

Michael V also mentioned the possibility of “running again” in the next presidential elections, saying readiness is key, not just courage and will.

Ibang-iba na nga ‘yung noon at ang ngayon.

Hindi sapat ang tapang.

‘Wag basta-basta maghamon.

Hindi talaga kaya sa maikling panahon.

Kung paghahandaan natin, at least, anim na taon.

He urged alertness and discernment, before planning, and reminded readers that a loss is not necessarily the end, writing, “Hindi wakas ang pagkatalo.”

Below is Michael V’s full poem: