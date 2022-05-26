Loisa Andalio denies she and Ronnie Alonte are living together

MANILA – Loisa Andalio dismissed rumors that she and her boyfriend, actor Ronnie Alonte, are now living together in one house.

In an interview with Push, Andalio said they have heard about these rumors but are not bothered by them.

“Actually may isyung ganun,” Andalio said. “Kasi magkalapit ang bahay namin, 15 minutes away lang. Cavite siya, Laguna lang ako so parang, ‘Beh, kailangan ko kausap, usap tayo.’ So ang dali lang magpunta. So kami, tara picture kami, picture tayo, pero hindi ko alam na ang issue pala is live-in na. Pero ako naman, as long as na alam ko naman na hindi, okay naman kami, hindi ko naman na pinapatulan.”

Currently, the two are onto their sixth year as a couple, and while their relationship is going strong, the two said tying the knot is not something that will happen in the near future.

“Hindi pa siguro ngayon. Darating tayo doon,” Alonte said.

“Sa ngayon ang focus namin is i-enjoy ang buhay namin hangga’t bata pa kami, mag-ipon para pagdating or dumating ang panahon na kailangan na, eh ‘di tara na,” he added.

Alonte believes he and Andalio are still destined to do more things in their careers, which is why they do not want to rush into anything.

“Darating tayo diyan kasi siguro sa ngayon, i-e-enjoy lang muna namin medyo. Bata pa kami para doon and ‘wag po kayo mag-alala, ‘yun naman ang mindset namin. Naka-plano ‘yun, pero hindi pa ngayon,” Alonte explained.

Echoing what her boyfriend said, Andalio also stressed that they are still young.

“Tama po ‘yung sinabi ni Ronnie, kasi ayaw po namin na pumasok sa ganung kataas na level of relationship na engagement na. Kasi tama po, ang babata pa po namin and marami pa kaming gagawin rin basta nandito kami to support each other,” she said.

Andalio and ALonte are set to star in the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Love in 40 Days” which will be released on May 30.