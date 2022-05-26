Cory Vidanes, Lauren Dyogi, Vice Ganda pay last respects to Susan Roces

Vice Ganda and ABS-CBN COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes condole with Sen. Grace Poe at the wake of the latter’s mother, film icon Susan Roces. Screenshot/Facebook: Sen. Grace Poe

MANILA – Vice Ganda and ABS-CBN executives Cory Vidanes and Lauren Dyogi condoled with Senator Grace Poe on the last night of the wake of the latter’s mother, Susan Roces.

Vice Ganda, Vidanes and Dyogi arrived at the Heritage Park in Taguig on Wednesday night right after a Mass was held and the late veteran actress’ family said their eulogy.

Poe, who is Roces’ only child, personally welcomed them inside the chapel.

Dubbed the “Queen of Philippines Movies,” Roces rose to fame in the ‘50s and went on to become the foremost leading lady of local cinema.

As a screen veteran, she remained visible on screen, most recently as the well-loved Lola Flora in the long-running ABS-CBN primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano."

Aside from Vice Ganda, Vidanes and Dyogi, personalities who visited the wake on Wednesday night included Edu Manzano, Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero, Yassi Pressman, Jolina Magdangal, Matet de Leon and more.

The interment is scheduled on May 26, Thursday, at the Manila North Cemetery, where Roces’ remains will be buried beside her husband and fellow film icon Fernando Poe, Jr.