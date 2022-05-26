Bianca Manalo denies that she already has a child

MANILA -- Actress Bianca Manalo on Wednesday stressed that she does not have a child.

Manalo issued the statement in an Instagram Story, after sharing a photo of her with boyfriend, reelected Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, and his niece on Instagram.

In the comment section of her post, a netizen left the message: "May anak na pala sya."

Manalo also stressed that Gatchalian does not have a child.

"Okay guys. Just to set things straight and clear. Every time Sherwin and I will post a photo with a child, either he or she is his or my nephew or niece. Our genes are so strong, and we can't deny that," said Manalo, who represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant in 2009.

"Wala po akong anak sa pagka-dalaga at wala rin pong anak si Sherwin sa pagka-binata," she said..

Gatchalian previously said he and Manalo, whom he romantically pursued for six years, have been discussing when is the “best time” for them to get married.



Manalo and Gatchalian marked their third anniversary last November.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC