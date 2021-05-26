Sunshine Dizon praised as an 'actor's director'

MANILA – Sunshine Dizon has been acting for the most of her time in show business but the new Kapamilya actress admitted she’s also keen on pursuing a directing career.

In an interview with Cinema News, Dizon was touched when host Bianca Gonzalez told her about how Iza Calzado praised her as an “actor’s director.”

Among the words Calzado used to describe Dizon were “very detail-oriented” and “very emotion-driven.”

Apparently, Dizon was a second unit director on Calzado and Ian Veneracion’s limited series “B&B: The Story of the Battle of Brody & Brandy.”

When asked when she developed her love for directing, Dizon said: “All these years, it was something that parang eventually I would do. Sa dami na din na director na nakatrabaho ko, it excites me when the director blocks it in a way that I’ve imagined it in my head. So parang feeling ko eventually ito rin talaga 'yung gusto kong gawin.”

Dizon said it’s also a misconception that she is a “super serious person” such that they marvel at how she was able to direct a rom-com.

“Maybe because of everything that’s been shown and what I did from my past work. Pero sa totoo lang, sobrang funny ako na tao,” she said.

“Hopeless romantic din ako and sobrang hilig ko manood ng K-drama or anything na nakakakilig. So siguro naa-apply ko siya. It’s so nice that I was able to work with my Iza. It was so easy to give her the directions and explain to her what I wanted for the scene. Walang barriers kasi kumbaga very collaborative 'yung experience,” she added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In the same interview, Dizon also spoke about her upcoming project with ABS-CBN, the Dreamscape series “Marry Me, Marry You” with Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino.

“Actually I am very excited to be working with Janine again. Back in our network before, 'yung first lead role niya, we were together doing it. So tuwang tuwa ako na itong first ko din dito naman sa Kapamilya at sa Dreamscape, si Janine 'yung natiyempong kasama ko din,” she said.

“The project is very exciting. It’s a little of rom-com, a slice of life, family-oriented. Marami kang matututunan sa mismong story itself.”

Given all the heavy materials that she did in the past, Dizon said it is refreshing for her to do a project such as this.

“That’s the first impression I also got when they presented me this script. I was like, uy wow ang sarap ng feeling na hindi masyadong mabigat kasi ilang taon na akong gumagawa ng mabigat na story parati,” she said.

Based on actress Cherry Pia Picache’s Instagram update, the cast of “Marry Me, Marry You” have already begun taping this week.