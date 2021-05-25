‘Probinsyano’ breaks own record again, as Lia faces Alyana’s parents in tearful episode

Alyana’s parents Teddy (Joel Torre) and Virgie (Shamaine Buencamino) confront Lia, who killed their daughter, in the May 25 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” once again broke its own viewership record online on Tuesday, with a tearful episode showing Lia (Jane de Leon) coming face to face with the grieving parents of Alyana (Yassi Pressman).

In the episode titled “Sisihan,” Cardo (Coco Martin) brought Lia, whom he has long kept captive, to Task Force Agila’s hideout.

There, she met Teddy (Joel Torre) and Virgie (Shamaine Buencamino), who at once burst into rage when they confirmed that Lia was the Black Ops member who had killed their daughter.

Handcuffed, Lia was attacked by Virgie, before she tearfully apologized for causing Alyana’s death. A furious Teddy, meanwhile, asserted his daughter’s innocence, leaving Lia speechless when asked why Alyana had to be a casualty.

“Sisihan” proved to be an affecting episode for viewers of “Ang Probinsyano” on Tuesday, as the series reached a new all-time high viewership on Kapamilya Online Live, the free livestreaming of ABS-CBN programs on YouTube and Facebook.

On YouTube alone, the concurrent live viewers of “Ang Probinsyano” peaked at 120,000, according to a tally from producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

“Ang Probinsyano,” which had been the consistent No. 1 TV show in the Philippines since its 2015 debut, migrated fully to digital in July 2020, after a congressional panel voted to reject the ABS-CBN’s bid for a fresh broadcast franchise.

Cardo would go on to mark numerous milestones in terms of concurrent viewership online — or those watching its live stream at the same time — from 56,000 for its digital debut, to 80,000 on YouTube alone in January 2021.

Its Kapamilya Online Live audience would steadily grow in the following months. Notably, starting in March 2021, “Ang Probinsyano” would regularly breach the 100,000 mark — now its average, proving its enduring popularity among Filipinos.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

