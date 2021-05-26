'Love you with all my being': Ariel Rivera shares birthday message for wife Gelli

MANILA -- Actress Gelli de Belen, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, May 25, received a sweet birthday message from her husband, singer-actor Ariel Rivera.

Posting a personal snapshot of his wife, Rivera sent his greeting for de Belen's special day.

"To the love of my life, my partner, and better half, I wish you the happiest of birthdays. Thank you for allowing me to be who I am and inspiring me to be a better person. I CANNOT imagine a day without you. I love you with all of my being," Rivera wrote.

In the comment section of his post, de Belen responded to his husband's sweet note, as she thanked her better-half for making her want to be better.

"Awwww. I love you too Honey! You also make me always want to be a better version of myself. Mahal kita sagad sa buto. (ginaya ko lang yung with all of my being pero Pinoy style)," de Belen wrote.

Early this month, de Belen revealed in her vlog that she and her husband are COVID-19 survivors.

De Belen said it was last February when she and Rivera experienced COVID-19 symptoms. She said it all started when her husband was exposed to someone who tested positive.

The actress said she and Rivera tried their best to keep things light despite their situation as they stayed at home to recover.

Related video: