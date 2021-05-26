LOOK: Sam Pinto flaunts baby bump

MANILA – Sam Pinto took to social media to flaunt her baby bump.

Clad in a two-piece swimwear, the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate is seen cradling her growing belly while sitting by the pool.

“My happy place. Can’t wait to enjoy it with you my little mermaid,” she wrote in the caption.

Pinto’s husband Anthony Semerad commented on the post and expressed his excitement over the impending arrival of their first child together.

“Soooo excited!!! Come on already,” he said.

Early this month, the newlyweds announced through a vlog that they are having a baby girl.

Talking about how she felt upon finding out about the pregnancy, Pinto said: “Ako, super mixed emotions kasi after the wedding, we were planning to have a baby maybe two years later pa because we want to enjoy. Happy and scared at the same time.”

Sharing how they broke the news to their respective families, Semerad said: “My family is in Australia so we did a Zoom call to them when we announced the news. They were all so excited.”

Pinto admitted she was nervous when she first told her mom.

“When I took the pregnancy test, I had to take it siguro mga three times. And then I was super crying because again nga, mixed emotions. Your life is going to change kasi. I called my mom, crying. I never call my mom. Super sometimes lang, video call pa. We are not that type of family na we talk all the time because I see them all the time,” she said.

“So when I call, a video call, sometimes it’s like, ‘Why is she calling?’ Pinakita ko 'yung tatlong pregnancy test and they were all positive. She was so happy. I was so scared. I had no idea what she would say or how she would react. But she was so happy,” she added.

Pinto and Semerad also revealed that they are going to name their daughter Mia Aya Semerad. Pinto is due to give birth in August.

After nearly three years of being in a relationship, Pinto and Semerad got engaged in November 2019, and got married last March.