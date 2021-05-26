‘Kinukutuban ako’: Rabiya Mateo, ‘PBB’ alum Andre Brouillette seen together in LA, sparking rumors

Rabiya Mateo and Andre Brouillette post Instagram updates showing each other

MANILA — Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo and former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Andre Brouillette stirred speculation among their followers on Wednesday, with social media updates showing them spending time together.

On Instagram, Brouillette shared photos of him sharing lunch with Mateo, and a third companion, in Los Angeles, USA.

Mateo, meanwhile, posted a brief clip showing her lunch companions, including Brouillette, through Instagram Stories earlier in the day.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Mateo has been in the US since late April for the Miss Universe pageant, where she finished in the top 21; while Brouillette recently returned there after his stint in local showbiz.

Three weeks prior, on May 7, Brouillette also posted a photo of him with Mateo, accompanied by another friend.

Brouillette’s fresh update with Mateo sparked questions among his followers about his ties with the beauty queen, with several teasing they appeared to be a good match.

“Napaisip ako bigla,” one wrote.

“Sana kayo na!” another quipped.

“Kinukutuban ako, feeling ko talaga,” said a fan.

Neither Mateo nor Brouillette addressed the comments.

Incidentally, Mateo’s relationship with her known boyfriend of six years, Neil Salvacion, became the subject of rumors this week, after the latter removed photos of him with the Iloilo City pride from his Instagram page.

Brouillette is single, having announced his separation from actress-model Lou Yanong, his fellow “Pinoy Big Brother” graduate, in February.

Mateo and Brouillette have a common mentor. Brouillette is part of Mercator Talent Agency, which was founded by Jonas Gaffud. The starmaker is also the creative director of Miss Universe Philippines organization.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC