Judy Ann Santos once dreamed of playing a mermaid

MANILA – Judy Ann Santos confessed that she once dreamed of playing the role of a mermaid.

In an interview with G3 San Diego for the latter’s #LiveWithG3 series on YouTube, Santos said it started when she was just a young actress and she was cast in the movie “Dyesebel” starring Alice Dixson.

“Ang kwento niyan, kaya ko gusto mag-sirena nung bata ako, nung ginagawa namin 'yung ‘Dyesebel’ ni Alice Dixson, sinukatan ako ng buntot. Ilang taon lang ako noon, ka-edad ko lang siguro si Lucho, mga eight years old,” she began.

“Sinukatan ako ng buntot kasi magiging sirena daw ako sa huli. Siyempre bilang bata, excited ka. 'Yun pala sinukatan lang ako kasi hindi nila masukatan 'yung little Dyesebel ng buntot kaya ako 'yung ginamit nila.”

Heartbroken, Santos said she cried so hard when she learned that she would not become a mermaid in the movie.

Aside from being a mermaid, Santos shared that she also once wanted to do a character with multiple personality disorder.

“Ang tagal na naming pinag-uusapan, a decade ago. May pinanood pa ako na movie na sinuggest ni direk. Sabi ko very challenging pero sabi ko sige gawin natin,” she said.

Santos then landed a cameo role in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and she felt like it sealed deal for her.

“Nung ginawa ko 'yun, sinabi ko sa sarili ko na quota na ako. ‘Parang quota na ako dito Coco, okay na ako. Nagawa ko na lahat.’ Ang dami kasing nag-e-evolve na characters along the way and these are characters na hindi mo nakikita sa isang storya na pwedeng pang teleserye,” she said.

Meanwhile, the screen veteran shared whether she still has a dream role 35 years into her showbiz career.

“Alam mo, wala akong maisip na role simply because napakaraming mahuhusay na writers who can really come up with characters na hindi mo naisip totally. Ako nandoon ako sa ano kaya 'yung pwede ko pang magawa na hindi ko nakikita na pwedeng gawing character ng mga writers,” she said.

“Ako naman, basta kaya ng puso ko, magagawa ko iyan. Pero kapag may gut feel ako na hindi ko maitatawid ng maayos, masasayang lang 'yung kabuuan ng proyekto, hindi ko siya matatanggap,” she added.

In the same interview, Santos mentioned she still cannot accept any acting projects for the meantime citing her family — she has three children with her husband, TV host Ryan Agoncillo — as the primary reason she can’t commit to a bubble taping.

“Malalayo sa pamilya, eh ang liliit pa ng mga anak namin. Kung siguro dalaga’t binata na ‘tong mga ‘to, maiintindihan nila,” she said.