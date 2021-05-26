Danica Sotto assures husband Marc Pingris: 'I’ll always be by your side'

MANILA –- Danica Sotto penned a lengthy message for her husband Marc Pingris following his decision to finally retire after 16 years in the PBA.

On Instagram, Sotto first described how dedicated Pingris was to his career as a professional basketball player.

“Every time Marc has a game, especially an important one, 'yung tipong mga do-or-die games… 'di mo makaka-usap 'yan! He’s quiet and not his usual kulit self. Naka-focus talaga sa game. Minsan ilang araw pa,” she said.

“I give him his space kasi nag-iisip talaga 'yan ng malalim. But once the game is over… he will always look for me and the kids in the crowd so he can hug us and say he loves us. Pag ganyan na siya sa akin it means mission accomplished na siya. Nanalo na team nila, para sa family namin o kaya para sa bayan,” she added.

While saying she will definitely miss watching her husband play, Sotto said she is equally excited for what lies ahead for him and their family.

“I know God has even greater plans. To everyone who has supported Marc in his basketball career, thank you so much! We are eternally grateful for all your love and support,” she said.

Finally addressing Pingris, Sotto wrote: “I will be forever proud of what you’ve accomplished... I’ll always be by your side. Love you so much!”

Pingris, fondly referred to as the "Pinoy Sakuragi" after a character from popular basketball anime' series “Slamdunk,” is well loved by peers and fans alike due to his down to earth demeanor outside the playing court.

Pingris is a nine-time PBA champion and a two-time Finals MVP. He has represented the Philippines in several occasions and personified Gilas Pilipinas' "Puso.”

The 6-foot-4 power-forward is known for his physical style of play that won the admiration of local fans.

The 39-year-old has been hampered by a host of injuries in recent years. Since tearing his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in his knee in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup, he has played sparingly for Magnolia.

He also was not able to help the Hotshots during the PBA bubble after aggravating his right calf injury. So he decided to call it a career, one with a host of unforgettable experiences.

"It has been a glorious 16 years," said Pingris in his Instagram post.