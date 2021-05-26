BTS surpasses Coldplay as most streamed group on Spotify

BTS flexed its growing dominance over the global music industry by notching another Guinness World Record.

On Tuesday, the awarding authority named the Korean pop stars as the most streamed music group on Spotify after their total streams peaked at 16.3 billion (as of April 27, 2021), surpassing the record formerly held by British rock band Coldplay at 16.1 billion.

Canadian rapper Drake, however, remains the top artist on the platform with a lead of 37.9 billion streams.

The milestone brings the supergroup's number of records to 23, putting them alongside the ranks of some of the most successful acts in Guinness World Records history, such as pop giants Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Madonna, and rock legend The Beatles.

one: 😃

two: 😁

three: 🥰️

four: 😍

five: 🥵️



We've confirmed a new batch of records set by @BTS_twt during the release of their latest single 'Butter' - including having the most viewers for the premiere of a video on @YouTube 🔥 https://t.co/7GifjrD7rQ#BTSButter — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 25, 2021

According to Spotify, BTS has around 26.9 million monthly listeners.

"Dynamite," "Boy with Love" and "Life Goes On" are their most popular tracks to date, with 885.2 million, 660 million, and 298.6 million plays respectively.

Meanwhile, the Bangtan boys' latest dance-pop single "Butter," which clinched Spotify's largest opening\-day record, has reached 61 million unfiltered streams.

The new track also broke four YouTube records previously held by “Dynamite” such as most viewers for the premiere of a video, most viewers for the premiere of a music video, most viewed music video in 24 hours, and most viewed music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

Following the release of “Butter,” their second English song, the South Korean artists are slated to drop their third Japanese-language compilation album, “BTS, THE BEST,” on June 16.