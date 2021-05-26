Ben&Ben to release new version of 'Leaves' with Day6's Young K

MANILA — Filipino band Ben&Ben announced Wednesday it would release a collaboration with Young K of the Korean band Day6.
In a Twitter post, the indie folk band said it would drop a new version of its 2017 song "Leaves" featuring Young K on Friday midnight.
"We reimagined 'Leaves' this year with a surprise collaboration from an artist we really love," Ben&Ben said in another Twitter post, referring to Day6's bassist, rapper and vocalist.
"In these times, the message that 'all will be alright in time' is more relevant than ever, all over the world," it said.
Last year, Ben&Ben gained popularity in South Korea after several K-pop idols revealed that they listened to the Filipino ensemble.
"Leaves," in particular, topped the search chart of Melon, South Korea's biggest music streaming site.
Ben&Ben earlier this year made a special appearance at an online K-pop concert, where hosts Jacob Bae and Kevin Moon — members of the idol group The Boyz — confessed that they were fans of the band.
Day6, a pop-rock band under JYP Entertainment, last visited Manila in 2019 for a concert.
