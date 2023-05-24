K-pop girl group TWICE. Photo: Instagram/@twicetagram

Filipino ONCEs have proven once again that they are among TWICE's most devoted fans.

This, after the Philippines ranked third in the countries with the most monthly listeners of the K-pop girl group, according to latest data from Spotify.

The first and second top spot were claimed by the United States and Japan.

TWICE released their most recent comeback extended play "Ready to Be" last March 10, 2023.

The nine-piece act is also set to return to the country for their concert on September 30 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan as part of their "Ready to Be" World Tour.

TWICE last performed in the country in June 2019 for their "Twicelights" tour.

TWICE — composed of Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu — debuted in 2015 under JYP Entertainment with the EP “The Story Begins.”

