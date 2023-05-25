Odette Quesada to celebrate 40 years in showbiz with concert

MANILA — OPM singer-songwriter Odette Quesada is celebrating her 40 years in the entertainment industry with a concert.

The show will be held at the Newport World Resorts on September 1.

Details for the show's tickets will be available soon.

Quesada, one of the most beloved hitmakers of the 1980s, is the composer behind the OPM hits like "Give Me A Chance," "Til I Met You" and "Don‘t Know What To Say (“Don‘t Know What To Do).”

She is also behind the tunes "Friend of Mine" and "Together," recorded by Sharon Cuneta and Rowell Santiago, respectively.

In 2021, Quesada made a comeback and headlined a two-night concert “Odette Quesada: Hopeless Romantic" at the BGC Arts Center.