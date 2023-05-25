Japanese rapper Tomoro performs on 'Showtime'

Japanese rapper Tomoro delighted the "madlang people" on Thursday as he opened "It's Showtime" with an energetic number.

Tomoro wowed he live audience with his performance of his song "My Section."

Tomoro is the first Japanese to land in the Billboard charts for world digital song sales. He also known for his 2021 song "World Money."

Tomoro has collaborated with the likes of Austin Mahone, Sean Kingston, and Shanice.

In 2021, Filipina actress Arci Munoz appeared in the music video for Tomoro's "Let Me Hold You," his collaboration with Kingston.