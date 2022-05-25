MANILA — Celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano were among those who attended on Wednesday the proclamation of Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as the country's duly elected president.

Toni Gonzaga at asawang si Direk Paul Soriano, dadalo din sa proklamasyon ni Presumptive President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. | via @robertmanodzmm pic.twitter.com/CtoV6wvdx1 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 25, 2022

The actress and the film director arrived together at the Batasang Pambansa, and joined Marcos Jr. inside his holding room, prior to the proclamation proper at the plenary hall.

Gonzaga was among the most visible figures of Marcos Jr.’s presidential campaign, while Soriano was one of its creative forces.

Marcos Jr. was one of the wedding godfathers of Gonzaga and Soriano.

Senator-elect Mark Villar with wife Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, Toni Gonzaga with husband Paul Soriano leaving the holding room of presumptive presidnet Bongbong Marcos and presumptive VP Sara Duterte. | via @sherieanntorres pic.twitter.com/vukPtFbqOK — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 25, 2022

Gonzaga, who performed at hosted Marcos Jr.’s rallies, earlier said of the election win: “In the end… Stand up for what you believe is right. Even if it means standing up... Alone.”

Soriano, who directed campaign videos of Marcos Jr., was earlier rumored to have been offered an executive position in the incoming administration.

While he denied being tapped to join Radio TV Malacanang or the Department of Tourism, Soriano said he would be willing to help “in whatever capacity,” if he is asked to.

