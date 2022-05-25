MANILA — Celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano were among those who attended on Wednesday the proclamation of Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as the country's duly elected president.
The actress and the film director arrived together at the Batasang Pambansa, and joined Marcos Jr. inside his holding room, prior to the proclamation proper at the plenary hall.
Gonzaga was among the most visible figures of Marcos Jr.’s presidential campaign, while Soriano was one of its creative forces.
Marcos Jr. was one of the wedding godfathers of Gonzaga and Soriano.
Gonzaga, who performed at hosted Marcos Jr.’s rallies, earlier said of the election win: “In the end… Stand up for what you believe is right. Even if it means standing up... Alone.”
Soriano, who directed campaign videos of Marcos Jr., was earlier rumored to have been offered an executive position in the incoming administration.
While he denied being tapped to join Radio TV Malacanang or the Department of Tourism, Soriano said he would be willing to help “in whatever capacity,” if he is asked to.
