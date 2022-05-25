Netflix released on Wednesday the first official trailer for its much-awaited action movie “The Gray Man.”

In the two-minute clip, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling are seen going after each other in between scenes filled with gun shots and explosions.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the characters of Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page.

The movie, helmed by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony and Joe Russo, follows the story of an operative court gentry (Gosling), aka Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, agency-sanctioned merchant of death.

Now, tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out.

Agent Dani Miranda (de Armas) has Genty’s back and he’ll need it.

The other cast members include Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

Based on the novel of the same title by Mark Greaney, the movie will be available globally on Netflix on July 22.