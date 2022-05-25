LANY is returning to Manila as part of Asian tour

MANILA - American indie pop band LANY is set to return to Manila as part of their Asian tour starting November 22.

The band made the announcement by posting a short clip on Twitter and Instagram revealing that aside from Manila, they will also be making stops in Taipei, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Jakarta.

This will be LANY's sixth visit to the Philippines.

The first time the band performed in the country was in March 2017. In 2018, they had sold-out Manila shows at the Araneta Coliseum. The year after that, LANY again held back-to-back sold-out shows at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Their last visit to the country was in 2020 just before the world was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic when they performed in Cebu as part of the Plus63 Music & Arts Festival.

A well-loved act by Filipino music fans, LANY is known for the hits “ILYSB”, “Malibu Nights”, “pink skies”, and “Thru These Tears”, among others.

Just last month, LANY announced that Les Priest had parted ways with the band "to focus on life as a writer/producer in Nashville."

"We love him and his family with all our hearts and are forever grateful to him for building LANY with us into what it is today," the band said.

"No one will ever be able to replace him so LANY will continue as just us, Paul and Jake."