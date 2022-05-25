Screenshot from "Gameboys" season 2 trailer.

MANILA — The second season of the Pinoy boys' love series "Gameboys" will explore how relationships work now in a physical setup as lockdown restrictions have eased, one of its main actors, Elijah Canlas, said Sunday.

In a press conference, Canlas said the new season will show how his character Cairo will develop his relationship with Gavreel (Kokoy de Santos) as they live together.

"I think it’s the same development na nasa movie rin. Makikita natin kung paano sila as a couple when they’re together in the flesh and how much they’ve grown since Season 1," Canlas said.

"Evident talaga ‘yun sa mga kaganapan, episode 1 and 2 pa lang, kitang-kita mo na how much they’ve grown," he added.

In the first season, Cairo and Garveel first met online with their animosity in gaming and later on developed a romantic relationship.

Asked if it was harder to work together with their busy schedules, Canlas said they really made sure to give time for the series as it has a special place in their hearts.

"It’s like we’re going back home lang kasi this pandemic, it’s still alive, nangyayari pa rin siya, buhay pa rin ‘yung coronavirus and marami pa ring naaapektuhan. Lahat tayo marami tayong ginagawa but we really made time for this today," he said.

"Special talaga ‘yung 'Gameboys' sa aming lahat, it’s like going back home talaga," he added.

He also noted that the season will also explore the lives of the secondary characters Pearl, Achilles, Terrence, and Wesley.

"May sarili rin silang mga kwento na kaabang-abang talaga. Ako, sobrang aliw ako sa plot nila," he said.

"Gameboys" Season 2 can be streamed via ABS-CBN's digital venue KTX with two episodes released every week.

Apart from Canlas and de Santos, also reprising their roles are Adrianna So, Kyle Velino, and Miggy Jimenez with the addition of Kych Minemoto as Achilles de Dios from the special episode “Alt Gameboys.”

The follow-up film of the series is also available on KTX.

RELATED VIDEO: