MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Tanner Mata and Maria Fabiana are now married.



Fabiana shared the good news on social media as she posted snaps taken from their wedding day.

"Married the love of my life last weekend. Can’t wait to share pictures of our wedding with all of you," shje wrote in one of her Instagram posts.

In the comment section of her posts, "PBB" alumnae Maymay Entrata and Cora Waddell congratulated Fabiana and Mata.

"So happy for you two!! Meant to be," Waddell wrote.

Tanner and Fabiana were former housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother," although they joined at different points of the 2016 season.

According to a Star Cinema article, they have been known to be close friends even before their stint on "Pinoy Big Brother" as they were under the same modelling agency.