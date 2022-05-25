Duterte condoles with Grace Poe at Susan Roces wake

President Rodrigo Duterte condoles with Sen. Grace Poe at the wake of the latter’s mother, film icon Susan Roces. Screenshot/Facebook: Sen. Grace Poe

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte condoled with Sen. Grace Poe on the last night of the wake of the latter’s mother, Susan Roces, dubbed the “Queen of Philippine Movies.”

Duterte arrived at the Heritage Park in Taguig late Wednesday night, and was personally welcomed by Poe.

The erstwhile political opponents — Poe was third in the presidential race that elected Duterte in 2016 — were seen conversing for several minutes, during which she also introduced the chief executive to members of her family.

President Rodrigo Duterte condoles with Sen. Grace Poe at the wake of the latter’s mother, film icon Susan Roces. Screenshot/Facebook: Sen. Grace Poe

Duterte was accompanied by Poe’s colleague, Sen. Bong Go, who is also Duterte’s former close-in aide.

The night prior, President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and his wife, Liza, also visited the wake of Roces.

The interment is scheduled on May 26, Thursday at the Manila North Cemetery, where Roces’ remains will be buried beside her husband and fellow film icon Fernando Poe, Jr.