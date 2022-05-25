Teaser photo for Chanty, a Filipino-Argentinian who is set to debut in the K-pop girl group Lapillus next month. Photo: Twitter/@offclLapillus

South Korean talent agency MLD Entertainment has introduced former Kapamilya actress Chantal Videla as a member of its new K-pop group.

MLD, best known for launching girl group Momoland, posted late Tuesday a photo of Videla on the official Twitter account of its upcoming female act Lapillus.

The 19-year-old Filipino-Argentinian artist will be debuting with the stage name "Chanty," based on the post.

Videla joins five other girls in Lapillus, which takes its name from a Latin word that refers to a precious stone. The other members are Shana, Haeun, Seowon, Yue and Bessie.

The sextet is reportedly scheduled to debut on June 20.

Prior to working in Korea, Videla was a part of Star Magic Circle Batch 2018. She starred in ABS-CBN shows such as "Hiwaga ng Kambat" (2019) and "Starla" (2019).

Other artists in MLD Entertainment are Momoland, boy group T1419, and duo JT&MARCUS.

K-pop groups have been known to include non-Korean members, in a bid to appeal to a wider international audience.

