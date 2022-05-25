Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of music group Aerosmith perform onstage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in this January 26, 2020 file photo. Kevin Winter, Getty Images for The Recording Academy /AFP



Legendary rock band Aerosmith has cancelled its Las Vegas residency scheduled this June and July, after its frontman Steven Tyler, 74, voluntarily entered a treatment program after a relapse.

The band announced the cancellation of their shows in a social media post on Wednesday.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery," part of the statement read.

The band behind the hits "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" and "Dream On" apologized to fans for the cancelled shows, adding that they will continue their 2022 concert dates in September.

"We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows," it added.

The band said that those who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will be refunded.

