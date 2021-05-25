‘We might be building our home together’: Angelica Panganiban shares sweet moment with boyfriend

MANILA — After introducing her non-showbiz boyfriend in February, actress Angelica Panganiban appears to slowly be opening up about her current relationship.

Over the weekend, Panganiban shared a video of her with businessman Gregg Holman, where they are seen assembling a Lego miniature vehicle.

At one point in the timelapse video, they are seen hugging and sharing a laugh.

“Love bug. #beetlebug,” she wrote in the caption, referring to the car model.

In a separate post, Panganiban shared photos of a finished Lego miniature vehicle, which she captioned, “We might be building our home together.”

Panganiban was rumored to be in a relationship since November 2020. On New Year’s Day, she confirmed that speculation by posting a snap of her sharing a kiss with a man, with fireworks in the background.

At the time, Panganiban hadn’t yet identified him to be Homan. She publicly introduced him, with a selfie, a month later.

Homan’s Instagram profile, which Panganiban tagged on Friday, indicates he is involved in Bay Marine Subic, which designs and leases aluminum boats and landing crafts, as well as Mangrove Resort Hotel, a boutique hotel located in Olongapo, Zambales.

Homan is notably Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend, after her relationships with fellow actors Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC