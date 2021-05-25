WATCH: Edward Barber baptized as a Christian, shares testimony

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor-host Edward Barber has been baptized as a Christian.

Barber posted a video of his baptism on Instagram account, as he shared how God saved him.

"This will probably forever be my most meaningful post on social media. It’s the testimony I shared when I got baptized just over a week ago. God changed my life in ways I never expected, and even in some ways I didn’t initially want, but all of it has led me here. And wherever Christ is, that’s where I want to be," the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate said.

"The same grace and love that was waiting for me waits at the door of anyone who wants it. Truth is -- a baptism is just an outward expression of an inward confession. And I’m just here to say I tried to do it on my own, but I couldn’t. I tried to carry it on my own, but it was too heavy. But through Christ, who walks with me, I can do anything. Not because of my own strength, but through He who strengthens me," he added.

Last week, ABS-CBN announced that Barber will be the host of the upcoming music show “Fresh Take,” which will air on MYX and TFC next month.

"This is a show about bringing OPM to the global stage and showing the talent that we have here in the Philippines worldwide. So abangan niyo po 'yon," Barber said in his previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay."

Aside from "Fresh Take," Barber also regularly hosts “ASAP Natin To” every Sunday.

