Sharon Cuneta stirs excitement about possible reunion project with Aga Muhlach

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta has generated quite a buzz among her fans after she appears to have expressed her intention to work with Aga Muhlach on a project once again.

This, after she posted a collage of their old photos together where she dubbed the veteran actor as one of her favorite leading men.

“Always one of my best friends and one of my favorite leading men for 18 years now. Sumbungan ko pa rin,” Cuneta spoke of Muhlach.

“Thank you, Teng, for praying and being there for me, always making me laugh kahit 'di tayo nagkikita or nakakapag-usap ng madalas. Ikaw lang pa rin ang puede tumawag sa 'kin ng ‘gaga,’” she added.

Ending her post, the screen veteran nudged Muhlach for a possible reunion project.

“Tara! Game na,” she said.

Muhlach was Cuneta’s leading man in the 2003 Star Cinema film “Kung Ako Na Lang Sana.”

In 2010, the two had a publicized rift after Cuneta got upset when Muhlach purportedly turned down their reunion movie. The two reportedly reconciled in December that same year, with Muhlach playing down the issue.

"Okay na. Saka wala naman talaga kaming problema. I mean everything is okay. Ayos na 'yon. All is well, always naman," Muhlach said at that time.

